FCPS heads back to school with the hybrid learning model

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — And they’re back! Frederick County Public Schools in Maryland, much like other districts in the area, has returned to school under a hybrid learning model. FCPS is “optimistic” and “confident” that the hybrid learning plan will not just help students, but that it will also be a safe plan for the entire system.

Under the hybrid learning model, about 57% of students have been able to return to school to receive socially distant in-person instruction. The model operates under a two-group cohort system with Cohort A and Cohort B. Each group will receive two days of in-person instruction.

This is not the first time students have been back in the building. FCPS has had small group instruction. This move back to school is big for many reasons. The school system says they are excited that families now have a choice, and they can decide what is best for their children.

“The most exciting thing is that families have a choice now. We are cognizant that a lot of families are comfortable having a lot of their students learning virtually and in some cases, this has been a great learning environment for them,” said Brandon Oland, a spokesperson for Frederick County Public Schools. “We have students that are back in the classroom, that need that instruction, that benefit from having in-person learning. So, for us this is a win, win. The community now has the option and this is something we’ve been working for, for the better part of a year.”

School administrators like Tuscarora Elementary School Principal Dr. Kimberly Mazaleski say having students back in the classrooms has been a joy. While students and school staff alike are excited to return, she said her staff is focused on giving students the best education possible.

“Our main goal is to give them experiences that are unique to being in the building,” said Mazaleski “Every child has their own bag of materials, manipulatives, hands-on resources so that they could really interact in a new way that they haven’t been able to do as much, at home.”

She said being in a room with other students has a different feel to it. And although the pandemic has created a need for different learning styles, she looks forward to the day, when all of the students return. She’s grateful to the Frederick County community, which is working together to make it possible.

“Our families our teachers, our staff, everyone really cares about each one another, and that’s how we’re working to keep each other safe is by being very careful with each other and respectful of each other and if you have that, I think you have what you need to get through it,” said Mazaleski.

Adjusting to the times, Frederick County is trying to move forward in the safest way possible .

“We’re taking a step here in a global health crisis to try and do what’s best for students and what’s best for families in Frederick County and we’ll keep pushing forward and make any adjustments we need to,” said Oland.

The school system says they are committed to being transparent should any situations arise. You can view the school stats here. Until then, teachers are just waiting for the day that all of their students will return.