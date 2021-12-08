FCPS has new Director of Human Resources

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Public schools have named Chantress Baptist as their new Director of Human Resources.

Baptist worked in the same position for Carroll County Public Schools and has over five years of experience.

A statement from FCPS said:

Baptist began her public education career in 2013 as a human resources information specialist for CCPS. In 2015, she was promoted to Supervisor of Human Resources where she worked on employee labor relations, benefits and risk management. In 2017, Baptist was promoted to Director of Human Resources. During her time in this capacity, she was responsible for the strategic operations of the employee life cycle.

She graduated from Coppin State University in Baltimore and earned an MBA in Human Resources from the University of Baltimore.

She also attained an advanced certification from Cornell University specializing in labor relations.