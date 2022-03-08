FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — It’s no secret many students were challenged by the pandemic, and many had to overcome barriers from virtual learning.

However, despite all odds, in Maryland Frederick County Public schools 2021 graduation rate is among the highest in the state.

FCPS reported a one percent increase in their graduation rate and a one percent decrease in their dropout rate.

All in all, FCPS says its graduation rate is 6.5 percent higher than the state’s overall graduation rate.

Much of that is attributed to the programs FCPS created to ensure students graduated despite difficulties from the pandemic.

“We provide students with many opportunities in order to make up credits, as well as courses. We create course pathways for them, as well as opportunities over the summer to recover credits, and to really help and work with them in order to support them to be able to earn those credits towards graduation,” said Jennifer Bingman, Director, System Accountability & School Improvement.

According to a press release from FCPS:

The dropout rate for the state of Maryland is 7.4%, which is 4.8% higher than FCPS. In fact, FCPS’s dropout rate was one of the lowest in the state. FCPS continued to see significant decreases in dropout rates for English Learners (-14.6% from 2020 to 2021). Other notable decreases in dropout rates from 2020 to 2021 include for Hispanics/Latinos (-8.4%) and homeless students (-5.7%).