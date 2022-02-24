FREDERICK, M.d (WDVM) — After months in the making the Frederick County school board has finalized its new budget request. Now it’s up to the county executive to approve it.

The Frederick Board of Education finalized its budget request during Wednesday’s board meeting and at the top of that list is an increase of teacher compensation.

According to the budget request the board is requesting 40 million dollars more that it had received last year due to several programs needing extra funding.

“We’re asking for additional funding for compensation to reward our employees and get our salaries more competitive, a big chunk of it would go towards that we also are facing we’re one of the few counties in the state of Maryland that actually increased in enrollment, FCPS Board President, Brad Young explained.”

The school board and other community members hope that the budget will be approved but if not they will have to make some cuts to the budget.

“Our county executive and our county council have been very generous with us over the past seven years. And so we expect that they are going to do the right things and help us, Young said.”

Over the next several weeks, the county executive will be reviewing all of the budget requests that have been submitted to her. Then in mid-April she will unveil her proposed budgets.