FCPS expands restorative practices to help students manage conflict

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, Frederick County Public Schools are working to expand restorative practices. This is a program which essentially helps students manage conflict without punitive punishment.

According to the International Institute for Restorative Practices, the goal of these practices aim to develop community and to manage conflict and tensions by repairing harm and building relationships.

FCPS is using restorative practices to help students promotes inclusiveness, relationship-building and problem-solving.

This program expands the practices by training all staff within the FCPS community to recognize trauma and conflict through such restorative methods, such as, group therapy circles or conferences that bring victims and offenders together to address the issues.

“I want to make sure that all students have an understanding that FCPS we will always work to help students work through any difficulty. We understand that children make mistakes, and our restorative practices training allows our staff to really reflect on that and help give students a positive outlet,” said Jeneen Beck, FCPS Achievement Specialist for School Culture.

FCPS overall goal is to use these practices to create interventions when harm has happened, or even before an issue arises to prevent harm.