FCPS ends their COVID-19 testing program

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Due to minimal participation, Frederick County Public Schools have ended their staff voluntary coronavirus testing.

School officials created this testing program for staff in order to keep track of everyone’s COVID-19 status; however, within two weeks of launching the program, FCPS says hardly anyone utilized the testing.

Although the school has ended the program they are working to develop more testing options and creating plans to keep students safe.

Students are encouraged to social distance and always wear a mask. It was announced that vaccinations or weekly testing for student-athletes and those who are in extracurricular activities will be required by Dec. 6.

This initiative should help limit the spread of COVID-19 and ensure students and staff remain safe.

There should be more information released soon regarding more safety measurements.

