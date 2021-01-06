FCPS delays plan to implement hybrid learning model

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Public Schools in Maryland announced their plan to delay their hybrid learning model.

In this updated plan, students will return as part of an in-person hybrid model on Tuesday, February 16th instead of the original date of January 28th.

If FCPS doesn’t see positive trends in data by later this month, then the model will again be delayed with students returning March 1st. FCPS Board of Education President, Jay Mason, says this decision was made due to worsening health metrics.

Now this announcement comes after we reported that small group instruction and winter athletics was also recently suspended.