FCPS debuts new health metrics dashboard

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Public Schools debuted a new health metrics dashboard to help students and families track COVID-19 cases by school.
The dashboard provides updates on cases for individual schools which are then broken down by student and staff cases. It also shows COVID-19 metrics and test positivity rates in the county. This dashboard not only shows outbreaks in Maryland public schools but Maryland schools as a whole.
FCPS Superintendent, Dr. Terry Alban said, “I am pleased the community has this valuable resource for tracking health metrics in their neighborhoods.”
Click here to visit the dashboard.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App