FCPS debuts new health metrics dashboard

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Public Schools debuted a new health metrics dashboard to help students and families track COVID-19 cases by school.

The dashboard provides updates on cases for individual schools which are then broken down by student and staff cases. It also shows COVID-19 metrics and test positivity rates in the county. This dashboard not only shows outbreaks in Maryland public schools but Maryland schools as a whole.

FCPS Superintendent, Dr. Terry Alban said, “I am pleased the community has this valuable resource for tracking health metrics in their neighborhoods.”

Click here to visit the dashboard.