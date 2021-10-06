FCPS CTC Student house project nears completion

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The 33rd Frederick County Public School Career and Technology Center (CTC) student house project is nearing completion. The project started as a non-profit organization that provides real-world experience for students to learn their craft through building homes.

FCPS student house projects started in 1978 when educators and business leaders came together to develop an opportunity for students to learn about careers in the construction trades.

“You can’t have anybody under 18 years working on a construction site, so the solution was to have our job site, where we can teach the student,” said James Thuman, house coordinator, for FCPS CTC.

The program continues to act as a catalyst for students to get started in their careers.

“I got to start this house and now I’m at my third year at CTC, with an extended tech and now I have an internship with my teacher, and it’s a great privilege for me,” said Diego Ramirez, a student at Tuscarora High School.

Students broke ground for this single-family home in 2019 with nearly 1,800 square feet of living space.

Features include a first-floor master bedroom suite with a walk-in closet and bathroom. It will also include a detached two-car garage.

“We build the house, we sell it for a profit and then all that money goes back into buying the next lot and buying the materials,” said Thuman.

The result is an excellent education and an extremely well-built house.

“Students that want to go into construction trades have a really good opportunity here, they get their certifications, and if this is what they want to do for a long-term goal, this is an amazing place to go to,” said Ramirez.

Once the student house is complete, an open house will be scheduled. The proceeds from the home`s sale will go towards buying a lot for a future house project and around $50,000 will go towards scholarship opportunities for students.