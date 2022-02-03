FCPS creates role to recruit more diversity

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Public Schools are working to achieve more diversity and inclusion by adding a human resource position dedicated to recruiting minority backgrounds.

FCPS says that representation matters. School officials say their district is filled with a variety of students from various backgrounds, and the Board of Education wants to make sure staff members mirror the student body. This new human resources role will have the responsibility to seek out diversity and implement inclusion.

“This role will allow us to continue to champion diversity, equity and inclusion. By developing staff support programs with a diversity, equity and inclusion focus this focus will focus on various projects and enhance our inclusive culture,” said Eric Louérs-Phillips, FCPS spokesperson.

Requirements for this role include seven-plus years of experience in recruitment operations and/or project management and five-plus years in demonstrated diversity, equity and inclusion experience with a focus on recruitment of underrepresented talent.

After budget approval, the board will post this job opening with hopes of it getting filled by fall of 2022.