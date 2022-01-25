FCPS COVID-19 cases decrease but staff say the levels are higher than the start of the semester

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — COVID-19 cases have dropped in Frederick County public schools, however, the school says they are experiencing transmission levels higher than any point in August to December.

According to FCPS, this is the breakdown of all cases in the past few weeks:

Student Positive Cases:

Week of 1/3/22: 1,611

1,611 Week of 1/10/22: 1,051

1,051 Week of 1/17/22: 562

Staff Positive Cases:

Week of 1/3/22: 198

198 Week of 1/10/22: 125

125 Week of 1/17/22: 78

FCPS says their custodial staff has worked to stay up-to-date on current guidance when it comes to cleaning and disinfecting surfaces. They also stated that all classrooms have air purifiers, and the ventilation systems have increased to bring in more outside air.

For families uncomfortable with in-person learning, FCPS says you can ask about switching to virtual learning, but keep in mind the waitlist changes daily. FCPS does plan to keep its doors open, but in any situation where cases skyrocket, they have a plan.

“We have contingency plans in place that if a shift was required, we would make that shift if needed. Again we’re following the guidance and the direction of our State Department of Education,” said Eric Louérs-Phillips, DOL, Executive Director of Public Affairs, Frederick County Public Schools.

FCPS says the main goal is to keep students safe and give them a good education, and they encourage all families to keep track of COVID-19 data by viewing their dashboard.