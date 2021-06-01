FCPS chose school leaders for the newly blended virtual program

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, Frederick County Public Schools began the process of naming a principal and assistant principal for their newly created Blended Virtual Program.

Beginning July 1, 2021, Kathleen Krietz from Sabillasville Elementary, and Dr. Frank Vetter from Walkersville Middle school will be co-principals of the virtual program.

FCPS also appointed assistant principal, Sara Ajisafe from Crockett Elementary, and Kristina Ambrose from Crestwood Middle School.

All parties will work together to ensure students needs are met virtually.

The goal is to give students a well-rounded curriculum and provide them with the same attention and support as those going to school in person.

In a press release, FCPS stated, “Personnel appointments remain subject to change based on the evolving needs of the school system.”

If parents have questions they are encouraged to reach out to their child’s school.