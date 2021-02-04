FCPS celebrates National School Counseling Week

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — This week marks National School Counseling Week, honoring school counselors’ commitment to helping students achieve success. The theme for this year’s celebration is “All in for all Students.”

Kathleen Klecan, School Counselor at Brunswick Elementary School said, “It’s very important to me that I work my hardest to make sure that all students can achieve the goals that they’re after, and that they believe that they matter, always.”

The COVID-19 pandemic and distant learning has brought unique challenges for school counselors to also connect with students on mental health issues.

Paula Langley, school counselor at Middletown High School said, “The biggest issue that I’m seeing is many students are in crisis having mental health issues related to being isolated, not being with their friends.”

FCPS also is accepting nominations for school counselor of the year until February 26th. To nominate someone, click this link.