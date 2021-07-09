FCPS Career and Technology Center students succeed in competitions

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Public schools achieved a milestone regarding their Career and Technology Center.

According to FCPS, students from the Career and Technology Center placed in the upper level of the 57th Annual SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference.

Students competed in trade, technical, and leadership competitions. FCPS announced thirty-six students participated and twenty-three moved on to the top ten portions of various job and education-related categories.

The CTC winners include Jaimee Reed, Andrew Hahn, Adebola Adeyemi, Edwin Niemandt, Adrianna Flickinger, Abigail Christian, Tessa Croyle, Bella Koeung-Zambrana, Dominic Gomez, Johnny Rodriguez, Anthony Terselic, Rachel Ullman, Curtis Sechler, Levi Venable, Misael Marin, and Ellis Stevens, Leila Cornejo, Andrew Dickerson, Alexander Sohm, and Donald Haycraft.