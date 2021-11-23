FCPS Board of Education approves converting Sabillasville Elementary to public charter school

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) –Frederick County Public Schools’ Board of Education voted to convert Sabillasville Elementary School to a public charter school.

The school currently has about 70 students enrolled. Those students will automatically be moved to the new school. The charter school will focus on agriculture and environmental studies.

Discussions about the closing of the school as begin an ongoing discussion for the school system.

Board President Jay Mason was the only vote against this move. “I still think we set a precedence of converting making our schools into charter schools, just trying to make it work… and I don’t think sets a good precedent for future boards,” said Mason during a meeting.

This conversion will happen at the end of the 2022 school year.