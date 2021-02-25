FCPS athletics to limit sporting event attendance

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County School Board heard from the Return to Play Committee on Wednesday to discuss plans for school sports.

The RTP’s recommendations include limiting the number of spectators to attend the sporting events.

The school system will cap attendance at 250 people for outdoor events and 100 people for indoor events, allotting two free tickets to each athlete’s family.

“While we know two isn’t going to make everybody happy, two then gives us a baseline to then give better decisions on how we’re going to bring in more,” Director of School Management Daniel Lippy said. “So the two is a start.”

The sports season is scheduled to begin March 5.