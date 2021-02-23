FCPS asks county delegation for mass vaccination site

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In a push to vaccinate more teachers as fast as possible, the Frederick County Public Schools in Maryland Board of Education wants a mass vaccination site in the county.

FCPS Board President Jay Mason told the county delegation that a mass vaccination site in the county would keep teachers from having to search for open appointments, so is asking the county delegation to send a letter to the state’s department of health.

County Executive Jan Gardner says she has contacted Governor Larry Hogan about a Frederick County mass vaccination site and has had conversations with Frederick Mayor O’Connor about using the Key’s stadium as a location.

Both Gardner and Mason see Frederick County as an ideal location because of its convenience to surrounding counties such as Carroll, Howard, and Montgomery Counties.

Mason said, “We’re doing whatever we can, whatever is possible. We know that there’s a shortage of vaccinations, which makes it difficult to actually have vaccinations, but we are contacting our local state and federal delegation and seeing what can be done about getting not only the FCPS staff vaccinated, but our general community in Frederick County vaccinated.”

While FCPS pushes for a Frederick County mass vaccination site, they say they would accept a Hagerstown location after state officials said Washington County is more likely.