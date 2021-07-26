FCPS ask for public input regarding American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief funding

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, Frederick County Public Schools are asking for the public’s input about its planned uses for the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief funding.

A press release from FCPS stated the following:

“Through the ARP, the U.S. Department of Education is allocating approximately $1.95 billion to Maryland and local school systems to meet the urgent needs of schools and students in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. FCPS will receive $37.9 million of the nearly $2 billion.”

The goal of this grant is to help students overcome the challenges of COVID-19, and further their learning opportunities.

FCPS is asking families to fill out a survey to provide feedback on the best way the funds should be used to help students. 

A summary, along with a public comment survey, can be found here. The survey will be open for input until Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Maryland Forecast

More Weather

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories