FCPS ask for public input regarding American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief funding

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, Frederick County Public Schools are asking for the public’s input about its planned uses for the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief funding.

A press release from FCPS stated the following:

“Through the ARP, the U.S. Department of Education is allocating approximately $1.95 billion to Maryland and local school systems to meet the urgent needs of schools and students in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. FCPS will receive $37.9 million of the nearly $2 billion.”

The goal of this grant is to help students overcome the challenges of COVID-19, and further their learning opportunities.

FCPS is asking families to fill out a survey to provide feedback on the best way the funds should be used to help students.

A summary, along with a public comment survey, can be found here. The survey will be open for input until Tuesday, August 3, 2021.