FCPS approves plans to help recruit employees and ease staff workload

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) –Last week, Frederick County Public School employees emotionally voiced their concerns about understaffing. But on Monday, the Board of Education has approved measures to address this issue.

The board voted to increase their starting pay to $15 per hour and increase substitute teachers’ pay by $3 per hour. A retention incentive for support staff was also approved and three early dismissal days were added to the calendar to provide teachers with more prep time.

“We know that there are many things that people have experienced that add extra weight to the jobs that they also do,” said Dr. Eric Louérs-Phillips, Executive Director of Public Affairs at FCPS. “So in order for us to champion excellence for our students, to provide the best experience for our students, we have to also take care of our staff.”

The school system will also be implementing a volunteer system for people to help cover tasks.

The next step is the union’s representing employees to approve or negotiate these pay changes, which will begin next week.