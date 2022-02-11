FCPS approves expansion of Monocacy Valley Montessori Public Charter School

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Montessori Public Charter School was the first charter school approved in Frederick County, Maryland. Now they are about to make history again and be the first in the county to have a charter high school.

After months of discussion, the Frederick County Board of Education voted to approve Montessori Public Charter School to expand and open a high school. The school currently is for elementary and middle school students.

“The parents kind of got the idea rolling and then I was invited to join to see what was developing and then it’s kind of went from there,” Principal Amy Dorman explained.” “So I would say it answers a need for several of our families whose children are very happy with their Montessori education and not quite ready to jump off and into traditional schools once they hit eighth grade.”

During the meeting, many board members were happy to expand the school to serve ninth to 12th grade but were also worried about securing a facility.

“They still have some planning functions to go through and this is contingent upon facilities and so that is a major step that they have to take next to securing where this high school will take place, FCPS Board President, Brandon Young said.”

With the expansion of the charter school, students will be able to continue learning in a familiar community and provide more jobs to educators.

“We have a saying in Montessori, which is follow the child and basically what we’re doing is following the community and these are the needs expressed by the community so I couldn’t be happier, Dorman said.”

When the expansion of the charter is fully complete, the school will accept ninth-graders first and then add more grades as the school year continues.

According to faculty, they could be welcoming their first high school class as early as 2023.