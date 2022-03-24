FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Earlier this month, three Middletown Middle students are charged with hate crimes after they posted racist pictures on social media. Now, the Frederick County Board of Education has approved for students to learn about Black and African American studies.

Wednesday’s board meeting was full as parents and teachers voiced their support of the classes. The courses will be offered as an elective at any high school in the county.

“We’d heard input and suggestions that an African American study class would be a valuable addition to the curriculum. So over the past year, they’ve has been working on developing that class,” Board President, Brad Young said. “Originally, they were looking at only piloting it in a few schools, but we’re actually introducing it into all schools was assuming that they get enough folks that will want to take it.”

One FCPS teacher, Chanese Goodman, says it’s important to have classes that teach about black history. Goodman says that students, especially African American students, need to know that there is more to their history than just slavery.

“We know Dr. Martin Luther King since kindergarten,” Goodman said. “We need to get out of that and we need to learn about more people we need to know about black inventors we need to know black scientists, we need to know black engineers, we need to know black mathematicians, we need to see ourselves reflected and realize that we helped build this country.”

“We certainly have to do a better job and will continue to integrate more African American history into our other classes as well because, you know, it just needs to be done,” Young said.

Black and African American studies class will cover seven units, starting from the origins of the Atlantic Slave Trade to the election of former President Barrack Obama.

With the courses being a great start for Frederick County schools, teachers and parents say that the course needs to be extended to all school levels.