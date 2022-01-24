FCPS announces upcoming student music festivals

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — FCPS announced this year’s All-County High School Music Festival and All-County Middle School Music Festival is coming up soon.

“Please mark your calendars and encourage family, friends and neighbors to attend these festivals to show their support of these extremely talented students and to support music education,” FCPS curriculum specialist for secondary visual and performing arts Kimberly Hirschmann said.

On Saturday, January 29 at 4 p.m., the High School Festival will be held in the auditorium of Frederick High School.

Residents can expect to see an all-county student chorus, band, orchestra and more.

FCPS says around 125 students will perform in total. The snow date is set for 7 p.m. Frederick High School on Monday, January 31.

The Middle School Festival will also showcase an all-county student choir, band and orchestra and is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday, February 5, at Frederick High. It will feature about 150 students. The snow date is 7 p.m. Monday, February 7.

FCPS says admission proceeds help to fund this event and other FCPS musical performances around the county.

Admission is five dollars for adults, three dollars for students, and the event is free for seniors over the age of sixty and children under the age of twelve.

According to a press release from the school, any FCPS staff will be admitted free of charge if the proper FCPS identification is shown at the door.