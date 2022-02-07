FCPS announces new Student Member of the Board of Education

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Lucas Tessarollo, a high school junior at Governor Thomas Johnson, was elected as the Student Member to the Board of Education.

Tessarollo will be a voice for the student body by communicating students’ wants and needs to the Board of Education.

He will also keep his classmates informed about new policies and proposals within FCPS. Tessarollo says a big goal of his is to provide more mental health resources to students.

His one-year term officially begins July 1. Until then, he will shadow current SMOB Sam Starrs from Oakdale High.

In his candidate statement, Tessarollo said he would like to change the way FCPS approaches mental health issues, making assistance readily and easily accessible for all students no matter the circumstances.