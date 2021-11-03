FCPS announces gifts for education

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Each year, Frederick County Public School students have an opportunity to “benefit from generous community gifts” from the Community Foundation of Frederick County, a release from FCPS said.

The Gifts for Education Fund has $17,058 in grant money available, while the Gladhill Fund has $7,071 in award funding available.

FCPS has posted applications online for the 2021-22 Franklin and Bess Gladhill Fund for Agricultural Education and the FCPS Gifts for Education Fund at www.fcps.org.

Grant money is available to public school students, families, or staff, who want to encourage student enrichment or increase student learning through innovative techniques. FCPS supports resource-combining and resource-maximizing cooperation.

According to FCPS, the application deadline is Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 4 p.m. For more information, please call 301-696-6855 or e-mail Doreen.Bass@fcps.org.