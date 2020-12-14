FCPS and the student Homelessness Initiative Partnership came together to provide hygiene products to kids

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — This year has taught us that hygiene is important to maintain in order to stay healthy. Washing your hands, clothes, and masks are all critical components to stop the spread of germs, but for some children, it can be hard to receive hygiene products.

In an effort to fill the gap, community members in Frederick came together to distribute free hygiene products to students.

Frederick County Public Schools and the Student Homelessness Initiative Partnership of Frederick County have partnered up to collect hygiene items for students in need.

Organizers say this year has been challenging, but it is important that students are equipped with the proper resources to keep them healthy and prevent the spread of germs.

Organizers distributed soaps, lotions, and shampoos free to all students in need.

“There is a lot of racial and ethnic disparities that take place within youth that are experiencing homelessness, so it’s really our attempt as an organization to help make amends and fill the gap,” said Ed Hinde, Co-founder and Executive Director of Student Homelessness Initiative Partnership.

Organizers say students must receive proper care, so if you would like to donate you can contact ship of Frederick County.