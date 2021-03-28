FCPS adjusts food distribution for spring break

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – Spring break season is here, and the Frederick County School system has adjusted its schedule for food distribution.

FCPS is distributing breakfast, lunch, and dinner at 15 schools and two community drop-offs:

SCHOOLS: Ballenger Creek Elementary, Brunswick Elementary, Centerville Elementary, Deer Crossing Elementary, Governor Thomas Johnson High, Hillcrest Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Middletown High, Monocacy Elementary, Myersville Elementary, Spring Ridge Elementary, Thurmont Middle, Twin Ridge Elementary, Waverley Elementary, Windsor Knolls Middle

COMMUNITY DROP-OFF SITES: Frederick Shopping Center Parking Lot, 1305 West 7th Street; Discovery Shopping Center Parking Lot, 8425 Woodsboro Pike, Walkersville

These to-go food distributions will provide meals for multiple days on:

Tuesday, March 30 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. for 2 days (3/30 and 3/31).

Thursday, April 1 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. for 6 days (4/1 through 4/6).

FCPS says the child does not have to be present to pick up the meal, a parent or adult can pick up the meal in their place.

In-school meal service will resume April 6 and the to-go meal schedule resumes April 7.