FCPL launches a new initiative to help students with at-home learning 

FREDERICK, Md. — Frederick County Public Libraries has just launched a new “Learning From Home” initiative.

Ever since the pandemic hit, the library has been working on ways to support families. Under the “Learning From Home” initiative, families will have all the resources they need to succeed in the new learning environment we have found ourselves in. In addition to new virtual programming, the initiative will also feature an online platform called Brainfuse.

Brainfuse HelpNow provides students with homework help, writing assistance, test prep, and tutoring in both English and Spanish, every day from 2 p.m. to 11 p-m. and as a bonus, the service also features a Writing Lab which allows students to “upload their papers for expert assistance and feedback”.

Younger students in grades Pre-K through Grade 1, will also have access to Smart Start Kits which focuses on literacy and math. Smart Start Kits provide families with a screen-free way to encourage learning through play. There are 13 kits, which have to be checked out at your local branch. You are allowed to keep the kits for 3 weeks.

“There’s just so much need for free resources out in our community right now, and that’s what we aim to give is a one-stop-shop,” said Children’s Services Supervisor, Deb Spurrier. “If they don’t know the answer to their child’s question, their child can get writing help, they can checkout screen-free activities, that they can do at home.”

All programs and resources are free for anyone with an existing library card or students with an FCPS student ID number.

Brainfuse HelpNow, aren’t the only new resources at FCPL. In a few weeks, FCPL will debut a new live chat service. The service will provide another way for customers to communicate with library staff for assistance, questions, etc.