FCC’s Kids on Campus program receives grant

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Community College’s Kids On-Campus programs has just received a major grant.

This pandemic has shown us just how important careers in STEM are, and officials are hopeful that this program will help stimulate the next generation. The program has received a grant from the Pharmaceutical and Research Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) for youth stem programs.

Kids on Campus is a summer program for kids aged 6 to 15 years old. Students can choose from a variety of classes including cooking, video game design, rocketry, watercolor, entrepreneurship, etc. as well as many STEM classes such as Rube Goldberg. These programs can give students the tools they need to solve the problems of tomorrow.

“How are we going to have the next generation of researchers? This is how,” said Rachel Marcus, director of Advocacy and Strategic Alliances at PhRMA. We go into communities and we infuse grants and meet these kids and see how they’re learning because they’re not just learning about STEM, they are also learning how to experiment, how to fail, how to get back up and try again.”

Officials say programs like this help create the future researchers of tomorrow.