FCCC announces new S.H.E Pitch competition

FREDRICK, Md. (WDVM) — Female entrepreneurs and “S.H.E. – EOs” in Frederick County, Maryland, need to get their pitches ready because SHE Week is coming.

The Frederick County Chamber of Commerce (FCCC) announced the launch of S.H.E. Pitch. S.H.E. Pitch is a pitch competition, like Shark Tank, that aims to help develop businesses that are in the “idea” and “growth” stage.

Participants will have the opportunity to pitch their businesses to a panel of judges and a virtual audience. Each individual will compete for cash prizes in addition to publicity and networking opportunities. Everyone who registers will also gain access to a professional pitch creator program. Creators of the competition say this is a great way to enhance female entrepreneurs in Frederick County.

“We have a mission to really try and grow female and minority-owned businesses,” said FCCC vice president, Jennifer Gerlock. “The more businesses that are thriving the more employees, the better the economy. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

The S.H.E Pitch competition will take place in August during SHE Week 2021. Anyone who is interested is encouraged to apply now.

