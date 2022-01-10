FCC offering new online training for emergency managers and community leaders

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Community College is offering a new innovative program for residents.

FCC Mid-Atlantic Center for Emergency Management & Public Safety (MACEM&PS) launched a new online training program for emergency managers and other community leaders, that aims to create logistical supply chain components during an emergency.

“We are grateful to receive this grant from FEMA that will provide new opportunities for the FCC Mid-Atlantic Center for Emergency Management & Public Safety (MACEM&PS) to do what it does best: provide critical emergency preparedness training that can save lives,” said Dr. Thomas Powell, interim president of FCC. “We are proud that FCC can serve emergency managers and community leaders from across the nation with this innovative training.”

The program will teach participants how to use logistical supply chain techniques to community-based emergency preparedness and prepare for the quick recovery and continuation of essential services and important resources.

“This training will educate community stakeholders on addressing the complex, emergent, and real-world challenges facing our nation today by providing enhanced strategies for the sustainment of food, water, and shelter and their critical supply networks,” said Kathy Francis, executive director for MACEM&PS. “Participants will build their ability to rapidly resource these vital functions, learn how to involve the whole community in disaster planning, deepen their understanding of community lifelines networks, and apply supply chain techniques to support their operations post-disaster impact.”