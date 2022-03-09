FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, Frederick Community College held a Ukraine Fundraising event on Thursday to support refugees impacted by the war.

“As we witness the unjust invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces, Frederick Community College stands in solitary and support of Ukraine and its people,” said Dr. Thomas Powell, FCC interim president. “Many of us will pray that Ukrainian people will be safe and that this war ends soon. Thoughts and prayers are good, but they are not enough – as a College, we are called to act. We cannot let the people of Ukraine face this alone.”





The event kicked off with staff and students gathering to share a moment of silence for Ukraine. Next, the school created an online donation site and an in-person donation box, and in one day, they raised over $5,000 for those impacted by the war.

All funds raised on March 9 will be managed by the FCC Foundation and divided equally between two organizations providing direct support to Ukrainians impacted by this war: Direct Relief and Save the Children. More information on these organizations is available below.

If anyone is interested in donating, visit: www.frederick.edu.