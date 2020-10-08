FCC Foundation’s highest award given to local family foundation

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Community College Foundation gave its highest award, the Eagle Award, to the Delaplaine Foundation. This year marks the 20th year of giving out this award.

“Receiving this highest award from the FCC foundation is certainly an honor that we don’t take lightly,” said Marlene Young, president of the Delaplaine Foundation. “We see it as an affirmation of our work in the community, which really is more of a calling than work because it gives us the opportunity to lift up others and make an investment in the community.”

FCC Foundation said in a release that the Eagle Award is “awarded annually to a donor or donors whose generous gifts reflect their commitment to the College, to its students, and to the Foundation.”

This award was supposed to be given out in March, but the ceremony was pushed back and moved online due to COVID-19 concerns. They conducted the Zoom ceremony on October 2.

Delaplaine Foundation’s donations have been going towards FCC Foundation’s “Parent’s Lead” program, which helps parents fund college and other needs as well. The program started in 2018, and FCC Foundation Executive Director Deborah Powell said that 23 students went through the program this year.

“That’s exactly what we want to do, is to make sure that people who are on their own and trying to get ahead that we support them and try to help them in whatever way we can,” Powell said.

Delaplaine Foundation helps out numerous organizations besides FCC; education is one of its main areas of support.

“Education is one of… our six areas of focus, and FCC has been just an absolutely vital partner in this community since their inception,” said Young.

Young said that Delaplaine has been aiding FCC for almost 20 years now.

“We will just keep on keeping on because it takes partnerships with very dedicated people such as FCC Foundation to really make it happen for those who they serve,” she said.

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM