FCC accepting applications for program that helps parents earn a degree

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Community College is now accepting applications for their program called “Parents Lead,” which helps parent students further their education.

Parents Lead provides scholarships that can go towards childcare expenses and offers specialized services such as advising geared towards supporting student parents’ success and a tailored curriculum.

FCC says this program helps address the many added struggles student parents experience especially since the pandemic.

Anne Hofmann, Chair of FCC’s English Department, said, “Tight now parents are navigating digital learning with their kids at home, and they’re in class at the same time. So having flexible ways of learning and taking classes is really really important right now, particularly with faculty who understand what that looks like and how hard it is to manage all of those things.”

The cohort-based program includes a combination of online and on-campus, evening or daytime classes and can be completed in as few as five semesters. To apply or learn more about the program, click here.