FCACMD offering virtual pet adoption

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Animal Control and Pet Adoption Center is closed to the public due to COVID-19 but is providing a way for you to virtually adopt.

Although most adoption centers are closed, it’s important to still get as many animals off of the street and into homes. All you have to do is go online and you can view the animals available, which also has information about the pet.

Following a successful interview, if you are chosen to adopt, families make an appointment to pick up their new pet from the shelter or Kat Cafe.

Click here for more information on how to adopt.