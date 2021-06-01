FBI agent released on bond after shooting man on Metro

Valdivia turned in his weapons, asked not to contact victim

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — An off-duty FBI agent was arrested and charged for a shooting on the metro in December of last year.

Eduardo Valdivia was served an arrest warrant on Tuesday. He was then released on bond shortly after a hearing before a Montgomery County Circuit Court judge.

In December, Valdivia shot and wounded a man aboard a Red Line Metro train at Medical Center station in Bethesda. The investigation revealed the agent and victim exchanged a few words then shots were fired. The FBI agent is being charged with a total of four counts – attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, the use of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

“The defendant was released on an unsecured personal bond, he did agree to turn over all weapons he possessed including his service revolver and his passport,” said John McCarthy, Montgomery County State’s attorney.

“Agent Valdivia was in an unfavored position seated with his back to the wall in a metro car with no place to go and so what do you do,” said Robert C. Bonsib.

Valdivia is on administrative leave. His trial will begin on June 11.