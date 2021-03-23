Fatal, wrong-way crashes continue to rise in region

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been multiple reports showing a chilling increase in fatal crashes around the region.

In Maryland, data shows despite fewer miles being driven in 2020, Marylanders saw an increase in deaths and crashes on the roads. Last year, Maryland had 568 deaths on the roads as compared to 534 in 2019.

Maryland highway safety officials say fatalities were up six percent and crashes increased nine percent. In Montgomery County, fatal crashes saw a 22 percent increase from 32 in 2019 to 39 last year. Law enforcement agencies have a new initiative to get drivers to slow down.

“The analysis found that there were 2,008 fatal crashes as a result of people driving the wrong way on divided highways, the number one factor for these crashes was alcohol impairment or impairment of some kind,” said Ragina C. Ali, AAA mid-Atlantic’s manager of public and government affairs.