Fatal tractor-trailer collision under investigation in Hagerstown

Maryland

Courtesy: Maryland State Police Facebook

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Troopers responded to the area of I-81 southbound at route 40, Friday morning around 4:05 am in Hagerstown to reports of a pedestrian-vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer.

Detectives say a tractor-trailer was traveling southbound on I-81 when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway. Jonathan Monroe 50, has been identified as the pedestrian and was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision. The driver has been identified as Bakhovoddin Murshiddinov 47.

The roadway was temporarily closed during the investigation and has since been reopened. This is incident is still under investigation.

