Fatal single-car crash in Damascus leads to fire, closed businesses

DAMASCUS, Md. (WDVM) — An overnight single-vehicle crash and subsequent two-alarm fire in Damascus on Sunday left the driver dead and several businesses closed.

A police officer first saw the vehicle fire around 11 p.m. in the 9900 block of Main Street. The officer saw that a car had hit the building, resulting in the fire. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded and pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

What’s left of the old Tucker’s Gas & Go building in Damascus after a crash & two-alarm fire last night. @WDVMTV pic.twitter.com/sOhpF3tYiA — Randi Bass (@WDVMRandiB) December 20, 2021

Police found that the car had been going north on Ridge Road near the intersection with Lewis Drive and Main Street. The driver left the road, hitting a dumpster, then the building.

The crash resulted in over $650,000 in damages. First responders said that several businesses were closed after the incident.

Update – 2-Alarm fire results in >$650K, several Main St businesses CLOSED; identity of the driver has not been released. The crash & fire are still under investigation. @MontgomeryCoMD FFs & police were called just after 11p Sunday 12/19. PD are conducting death investigation https://t.co/WWOBLqvD5i pic.twitter.com/TwtCTSPsdN — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 20, 2021

This incident is still under investigation.