Fatal single-car crash in Damascus leads to fire, closed businesses

DAMASCUS, Md. (WDVM) — An overnight single-vehicle crash and subsequent two-alarm fire in Damascus on Sunday left the driver dead and several businesses closed.
A police officer first saw the vehicle fire around 11 p.m. in the 9900 block of Main Street. The officer saw that a car had hit the building, resulting in the fire. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded and pronounced the driver dead at the scene.
Police found that the car had been going north on Ridge Road near the intersection with Lewis Drive and Main Street. The driver left the road, hitting a dumpster, then the building.
The crash resulted in over $650,000 in damages. First responders said that several businesses were closed after the incident.
This incident is still under investigation.