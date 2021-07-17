Fatal shooting involving MCP officers at McDonald’s in Gaithersburg

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A 21-year-old man is dead after officers shot him during an armed standoff at a Mcdonald’s in Gaithersburg Friday night.

Around 9:15 p.m. Montgomery County Police responded to the McDonald’s at 18273 Flower Hill Way for a call of a trespasser. The caller said the customer ordered food but was refusing to pay and move his car from the drive-through.

Officers noticed the customer had a gun in the front passenger seat and called for back-up. MCP tried to negotiate for 30 minutes and say circumstances that led officers to fire their weapons and shoot the driver are under investigation.

The driver was pronounced dead at an area hospital and has not yet been identified.

MCP chief Marcus Jones will have a press conference at the police quarters this upcoming Monday.

