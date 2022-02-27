GREEN VALLEY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Police investigated a home on Penn Shop Rd. between Mount Airy and Green Valley, Maryland.

Around 11 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting at the 13200 block of Penn Shop Road in Green Valley. When they arrived on the scene, they asked for anyone to come out of the home. A woman came out and was taken in as a suspect for questioning.

When deputies entered the home, they found one man dead.

Officials have yet to release the names of the victims or suspects. However, they say the investigation is being treated as a homicide, and there is no threat to the public.