Fatal pedestrian crash under investigation in Prince George’s County

LAUREL, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police continue to investigate a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred around 2:30 am Friday morning in Prince George’s County.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack arrived at the area of Baltimore Avenue (U.S. Route 1) at Mulberry Street to reports of a pedestrian crash. Officials say a man wearing all dark clothing was walking on the double yellow line of Baltimore Avenue with his back toward oncoming traffic when he was struck by a Volkswagen Jetta.

The victim has been identified as Ackeem Patrick Spence, 22, he was declared deceased at the scene. The driver of the Volkswagen remained on the scene. Officials say there were no signs of impairment of the driver. Although Baltimore Avenue was closed until about 5 a.m. because of the crash.

This story is developing and will be updated.

