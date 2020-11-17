Fatal officer-involved shooting reported in Montgomery County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department reports a fatal officer-involved shooting.
Officers attempted to arrest a suspect that was wanted for a homicide that occurred in Jacksonville, Florida. During their pursuit of the suspect, shots were fired and the suspect was fatally shot.
The condition of the officer has not been reported
This is a developing story and will be updated.
