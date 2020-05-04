Live Now
Coronavirus Digital Midday Show

Fatal motorcycle accident temporarily closed I-68

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP GRAPHICSBANK)

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — A 35-year-old man died in a motorcycle accident Monday morning on I-68.

Maryland State Police Cumberland Barrack said the man was riding a motorcycle going west on I-68 at Jeffries Road, when he lost control. The man struck the guardrail and was ejected from the motorcycle onto the road. The incident required closure of the westbound lanes for about two hours, from 9 a.m.

Maryland State Police were assisted in the investigation by the Maryland State Highway Administration. Police did not release the identity of the motorcyclist.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania
honoring you banner

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories