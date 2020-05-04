Fatal motorcycle accident temporarily closed I-68

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — A 35-year-old man died in a motorcycle accident Monday morning on I-68.

Maryland State Police Cumberland Barrack said the man was riding a motorcycle going west on I-68 at Jeffries Road, when he lost control. The man struck the guardrail and was ejected from the motorcycle onto the road. The incident required closure of the westbound lanes for about two hours, from 9 a.m.

Maryland State Police were assisted in the investigation by the Maryland State Highway Administration. Police did not release the identity of the motorcyclist.