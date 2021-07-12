Fatal morning vehicle collision under investigation in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials responded to the area of Fairland Road and Cedar Creek Lane Monday morning to reports of a vehicle collision.

Officials say an overturned van involving an ejection from the vehicle led to two individuals suffering traumatic injuries and one individual was sent to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. One individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fairland Road remains closed between Serpentine Way and Tamarack Road while officials investigate. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.