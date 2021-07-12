Fatal morning vehicle collision under investigation in Montgomery County

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Pete Piringer

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials responded to the area of Fairland Road and Cedar Creek Lane Monday morning to reports of a vehicle collision.

Officials say an overturned van involving an ejection from the vehicle led to two individuals suffering traumatic injuries and one individual was sent to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. One individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fairland Road remains closed between Serpentine Way and Tamarack Road while officials investigate. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Maryland Forecast

More Weather

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories