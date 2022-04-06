HUGHESVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A fatal structure fire broke out at 5950 Foster Pl. in Hughesville on Wednesday morning.

The fire was at a residential building and the caller said the house was on fire, according to Charles County Volunteer Fire and EMS’s official Twitter page.

Brian S. Geraci, Maryland State Fire Marshal, reported that this fire involved a fatality on Twitter.

Unfortunately this fire involves a fatality. DSFM are on scene conducting their investigation. Please have working smoke alarms on every level of you home, outside all sleeping areas and in bedrooms. Maryland State Fire Marshal, Brian S. Geraci

