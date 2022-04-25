FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The investigation into a fatal Frederick car crash that killed a Virginia woman is still ongoing, according to a news release from Maryland State Police.

Shannon Kephart, 48, of Winchester, Virginia, has been identified as the victim. Kephart was a passenger in the right front seat of a Honda CR-V that was involved in the crash. Kephart was pronounced dead on the scene by emergency medical services.

Dean Kephart, 61, of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, was the driver of the Honda CR-V. He was taken to Shock Trauma for medical treatment by ambulance.

Cathy Cyrus, 68, of Olney, Maryland, is the passenger in the back left seat. Her injuries were treated in Shock Trauma and she was taken there by medevac.

Maryland State Police were called to Route 340 at MD Route 180 in Petersville around 1:30 p.m. today for a reported car crash. When police arrived, they discovered a Honda CRV that had toppled in the center of the road.

According to the initial investigation, while heading eastbound on US 340, the driver of a silver Jeep Liberty made an aggressive lane change, which was filled by the Honda CR-V. According to investigators, the Honda driver swerved off the left side of the road, overcorrected, and rotated across all lanes of US 340 before striking a guardrail and overturning, coming to a stop across the highway’s travel lanes. The silver Jeep Liberty’s driver went on his way.

A vehicle description and tag number were provided by multiple witnesses to Maryland State Police. Troopers went to the registered owner’s residence and made contact with the silver Jeep Liberty’s registered owner. The Jeep Liberty was being driven by the owner’s son at the time of the accident, according to the owner. The outcome of the investigation will determine whether or not charges will be filed.

The Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office has been informed by State Police investigators. The investigation will be referred to the state’s attorney’s office for examination and consideration of charges once it is completed.

The crash investigation is still ongoing. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is in charge of the investigation.