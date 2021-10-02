Fatal early morning pedestrian crash in PG county

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash early Saturday morning in Prince George’s County.

Before 12:15 a.m. troopers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on I-495 Southbound at the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Greenbelt. Troopers found an unresponsive man lying on the right shoulder of the road. The striking car, a white Nissan van, remained on the scene. Impaired or distracted driving was not factors in the crash.

The victim was 39-year-old Jamarr Shareef of Bowie, Maryland, who was declared dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

For more local stories and news tips, follow @EliseKimTV on FacebookInstagram or Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Maryland Forecast

More Weather

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories