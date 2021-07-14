Fatal crash under investigation in Arundel County

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police continue to investigate a fatal crash that occurred around 9:15 pm Tuesday night in Arundel County on the ramp from eastbound US Route 50 to northbound I-97.

According to officials, the deceased was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. Officials say two other occupants of the vehicle were transported by Maryland State Police helicopter to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of their injuries. Although there are no details on the state of their injuries.

The cause of the collision, as well as the identification of all occupants, still remains under investigation.