Fatal crash shuts down road in PG county for about six hours

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Floral Park Rd., which was shut down for nearly six hours Friday morning.

Around 7:20 a.m., Prince George’s County Police reported Floral Park Rd. between South Springfield Rd. and Arya Drive had re-opened for traffic.

Around 1:30 this morning officers responded to the intersection of Floral Park Rd. and Arya Dr. for reports of a collision. According to police, a car left the roadway and crashed into a tree. A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing into the cause of the crash, but police say he was traveling northbound when his car left the road and hit a tree.

