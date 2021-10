CHEVERLY, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County Police are investigating a fatal crash in Cheverly late Sunday night.

The crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Columbia Park Road & 64th Avenue. The vehicle reportedly knocked down a pole and wires, then caught on fire. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

All lanes on Columbia Park Road to Route 50 eastbound will be closed to Cabin Branch Drive due to utility work.